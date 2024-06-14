National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) to Issue Dividend of $3.25 on July 24th

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share on Wednesday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.79. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $575,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.