Hop Protocol Price Reaches $0.0284 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $108,411.21 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

