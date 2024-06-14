Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $520.33 million and $7.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00047863 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,580,608,394 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.