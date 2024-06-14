iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00003774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $182.61 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,803.24 or 0.99934153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012464 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004911 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00090516 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.51074318 USD and is down -6.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,730,862.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

