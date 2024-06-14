Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $439.17 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $52.54 or 0.00078602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $439.17 million and $27.75 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,315 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,314.72288568 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 52.10695347 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 499 active market(s) with $28,588,687.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

