aelf Price Reaches $0.43 (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $313.78 million and $28.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000789 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000686 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,017,367 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.