ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.14

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 111.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $50.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 56.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00016072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00119210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008295 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000126 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

