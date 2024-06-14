Aspect Partners LLC Invests $6.87 Million in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 4.4% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,639 shares during the period. Exchange Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,515.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,798,000 after buying an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

