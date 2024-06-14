Aspect Partners LLC Invests $660,000 in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD opened at $108.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.89. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

