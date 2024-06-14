Aspect Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,965 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $128.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

