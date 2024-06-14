Aspect Partners LLC Invests $4.33 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

