Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.41 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $108.58.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

