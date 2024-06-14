O Dell Group LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AOM stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.