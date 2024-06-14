PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,969,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,078,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $63.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

