PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $580,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

FNDF stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.40.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

