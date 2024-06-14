Aspect Partners LLC Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Aspect Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWM opened at $201.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

