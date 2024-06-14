Aspect Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

