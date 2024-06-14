Aspect Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Income Now and Growth Later
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.