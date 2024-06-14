Aspect Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7,426.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,907,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,268,000 after purchasing an additional 170,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,449,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,150.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares during the period.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $103.17 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

