Aspect Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

