8,649 Shares in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Purchased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Separately, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at $27.71 on Friday. iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

