Aspect Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,966,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 821,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EDV opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $74.92. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

