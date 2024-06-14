Wealthquest Corp Purchases 23,045 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,161,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 9.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

