Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,699,000. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $219.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.