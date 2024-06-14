Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 860,001 Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 860,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,867,000. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly comprises 2.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZALT. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,059,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000.

ZALT stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

