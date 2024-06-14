Wealthquest Corp Sells 72,231 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,231 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October comprises about 1.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 6.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BOCT opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

