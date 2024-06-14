Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.80. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,029,191 shares changing hands.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Canopy Growth

In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,562 shares of company stock valued at $55,286. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 73.6% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.