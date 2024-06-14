Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.80. Canopy Growth shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 1,029,191 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
In related news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,562 shares of company stock valued at $55,286. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
