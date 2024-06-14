Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $58.06

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.06, but opened at $61.97. Wayfair shares last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 640,721 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,138,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,393. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after acquiring an additional 962,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after buying an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after buying an additional 386,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.