Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.95. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2,116,951 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 222,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,667 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

