Brokers Set Expectations for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

