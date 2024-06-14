Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dollarama from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$121.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.64. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$84.19 and a twelve month high of C$129.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,311. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

