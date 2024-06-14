Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Raised by Analyst

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NICE in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.98 EPS.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million.
NICE Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of NICE stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in NICE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 891,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
