Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.97. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 985,520 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

