MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU) Shares Gap Up to $27.95

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.95, but opened at $29.68. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $29.54, with a volume of 155,191 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.98.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.