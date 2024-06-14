Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Gap Up to $23.76

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.76, but opened at $25.18. Vornado Realty Trust shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 220,839 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Compass Point lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

