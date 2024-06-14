eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $10.59

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.59, but opened at $11.24. eXp World shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 242,940 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

eXp World Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. eXp World’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,513,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,326,251.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $561,330. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eXp World

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

