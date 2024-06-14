Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $23.95. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 378,383 shares.

FLNC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Fluence Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

