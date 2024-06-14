Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Up to $34.66

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.66, but opened at $36.71. Ameresco shares last traded at $36.39, with a volume of 13,988 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Ameresco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $298.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.38 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $110,892. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Ameresco by 51.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ameresco by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

