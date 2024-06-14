AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up to $22.39

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.69. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 512,703 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 3.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.