MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Down to $23.83

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $21.98. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 139,883 shares traded.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

