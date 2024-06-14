New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $76.19

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.19, but opened at $74.02. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $74.58, with a volume of 523,687 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,979,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,631,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.