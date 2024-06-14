FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.97. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 378,398 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

