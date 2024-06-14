Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Shares Gap Down to $41.39

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.39, but opened at $39.53. Ferrovial shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 4,201 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ferrovial

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

Ferrovial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

(Get Free Report)

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.