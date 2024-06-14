MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Shares Gap Down to $24.13

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.13, but opened at $22.77. MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 22,415 shares changing hands.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of -3.24.

About MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (BNKD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of US large banks. BNKD was launched on Apr 5, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

