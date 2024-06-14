Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.68. Paramount Global shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 6,980,082 shares.

Several research firms have commented on PARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.37.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.32%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

