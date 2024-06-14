Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.26. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 494 shares traded.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
