Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.26. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 494 shares traded.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0084 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.02%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 67,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 17.9% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 54,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

