Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $35.96

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.96, but opened at $38.73. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 8,904,441 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10,274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,023 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $2,708,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,192,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.