Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Up to $58.78

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.78, but opened at $63.44. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $64.18, with a volume of 405,165 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $597.58 million, a PE ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.