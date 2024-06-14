Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.24

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $6.85. Redfin shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 2,970,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The business had revenue of $225.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 29,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after buying an additional 192,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

