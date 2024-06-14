Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 466.7% in May

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
