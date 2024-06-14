Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Up 466.7% in May

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wah Fu Education Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. Wah Fu Education Group has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

