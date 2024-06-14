WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the May 15th total of 462,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WhiteHorse Finance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $305.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.27. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.81%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

